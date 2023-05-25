By Mark Slack • 25 May 2023 • 10:04

Image - SEAT/Mark Slack

Motorists of a certain age might recall the days when we had the Morris Oxford and Austin Cambridge. SEAT has taken to the same idea with their Tarraco, the largest of their SUVs. Named after the Spanish city of Tarragona, apparently, Tarraco is what it was called when Rome ruled this part of Spain.

The range comprises of six trim levels with both petrol and diesel power along with manual and DSG automatic gearboxes. The 1.5-litre TSi petrol engine comes with 150PS while the 2.0-litre diesel also develops 150PS and both engines are available with either 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG automatic gearboxes.

Standard equipment across the range includes 7-seats, LED lights, powered, folding, heated mirrors, auto wipers, keyless start, trio-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, auto-dimming rearview mirrors, rear parking sensors and Apple Car Play and Android Auto plus Bluetooth.

With the Tarraco there’s a rather different – and welcome – approach to the usual somewhat brutish, huge-grilled look of many SUVs. The sharp styling looks classy and understated, and as ever with VAG products there’s a feeling of quality throughout, both interior and exterior.

The Tarraco looks smaller and less intimidating thanks to that subtle styling but the result is a capacious family hold-all that mixes a touch of style to the job of getting on with things in a world where reaching the school gates in time is more important than playing grand prix wannabe. There’s plenty of space inside the Terraco and even the rearmost seats are fine for an adult on short journeys.

The range starts at €38,466/£33,415 and my FR Sport was €48,567/£42,190 with DSG automatic gearbox, 2.0-litre diesel power, developing 150PS, and riding on 20″ ‘Cosmo’ Grey machined alloy wheels. The FR Sport adds rear privacy glass, front fog lights with cornering function, navigation, keyless entry and start, park assist and heated front and rear seats.

With its sporting credentials, the performance is pretty decent with 62 mph reached in just under 10 seconds. Considering its size the FR Sport handles remarkably well too, with little body roll thanks to firmer suspension. It’s not at the expense of ride comfort though.

Unfortunately, as with most VAG products, there is an increasing amount of digitalisation instead of more practical and easier-to-use switches. That said time would soon bring familiarity and there is much to like in the Terraco. It’s classy, spacious and generously equipped and makes a fine family holdall.

Facts at a Glance

Model: SEAT Terraco FR Sport

Engine: 2.0 Turbocharged diesel developing 150PS

Gears: 7-Speed DSG Automatic

Performance: 0-100 kph (62 mph) 9.9 seconds/Maximum Speed 196 kph (122 mph)

Economy: 5.6l/100km (50.4 mpg) Combined driving (WLTP)

Emissions: 147 g/km (WLTP)

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.