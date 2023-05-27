Man’s body discovered after falling down apartment block liftshaft in Cadiz town of Algeciras

By Chris King • 27 May 2023 • 20:59
A man died earlier today, Saturday, May 27, after he fell down the liftshaft of an apartment block located in the Cadiz municipality of Algeciras.
No further details of the deceased have been released but it was reported by antena3.com that his body was discovered on the roof of the lift by a workman.
According to the 112 Andalucía Emergency Service, the incident occurred at around 12 midday. The coordination centre immediately deployed an ambulance from the health services.
Patrols from the National and Local Police, as well as the Fire Brigade, were also dispatched to the location. On arrival, they could only pronounce the man dead at the scene.
The judicial protocol was initiated and the deceased man’s body was transferred to the Forensic Anatomical Institute where a post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.
