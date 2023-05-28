By Anna Ellis • 28 May 2023 • 17:40
Elche receives €97,000 for its status as a Tourist Municipality. Image: Elche City Council.
Elche has received €97,000 from the Cooperation Fund for its status as a Tourist Municipality of the Valencian Community.
Consideration of the recognition of Tourist Municipality grants the right to access specific financing channels, such as this line of the Municipal Cooperation Fund, to compensate the financial effort, motivated by the tourist activity, both in the provision of services and in investment in infrastructures.
To receive the funding, municipalities must have accredited compliance with specific requirements both quantitative and qualitative, referring to the tourist population, tourist accommodation places, kilometres of coastal or continental beach, tourist resources and the importance of tourism in the local economy.
In addition, they assume the commitments included in the Valencian Tourism Code of Ethics as well as their contribution to sustainable and inclusive tourism based on the principle of hospitality.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.