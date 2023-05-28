By Anna Ellis • 28 May 2023 • 17:40

Elche receives €97,000 for its status as a Tourist Municipality. Image: Elche City Council.

Elche has received €97,000 from the Cooperation Fund for its status as a Tourist Municipality of the Valencian Community.

Consideration of the recognition of Tourist Municipality grants the right to access specific financing channels, such as this line of the Municipal Cooperation Fund, to compensate the financial effort, motivated by the tourist activity, both in the provision of services and in investment in infrastructures.

To receive the funding, municipalities must have accredited compliance with specific requirements both quantitative and qualitative, referring to the tourist population, tourist accommodation places, kilometres of coastal or continental beach, tourist resources and the importance of tourism in the local economy.

In addition, they assume the commitments included in the Valencian Tourism Code of Ethics as well as their contribution to sustainable and inclusive tourism based on the principle of hospitality.