Almerian athletes demonstrate their talent

By Anna Ellis • 29 May 2023 • 8:11

L-R Victor Carrillo, Juanjo Segura, Zaira Blanes and Cayentano Garcia. Image: Almeria City Council / Facebook.

Athletes from Almeria have demonstrated their talent in the World Youth League which is the world karate competition for lower categories.

The event brought together 2,800 participants from 72 different countries and the Karate Kanku Municipal Sports School in Almeria has been represented with great results.

On May 26, the Councillor for Sports, Juanjo Segura, awarded Cayetano Garcia, technical director of the Kanku Sports School, as well as the athletes, Víctor Carrillo and Zaira Blanes, who have obtained two medals in the world event of To Coruna.

The councillor confirmed: “I cannot stress the importance of the municipal sports schools in Almeria. They work with the youth, training them and bringing out their best version so that they obtain the best results on the mat.”

The councillor also congratulated the athletes “for their talent and for being great ambassadors of Almeria in the different championships in which you participate. Karate is giving a lot of joy in our city and it is thanks to the work that is carried out in the schools.”