By David Laycock • 29 May 2023 • 12:14
BREAKING: Pedro Sanchez calls general election for July 23
With Spanish regional and municipal elections, May 28, strongly favouring the opposition parties, Prime Minister Sanchez has called an early general election as the left-wing coalition prepare to fight for their position.
20 Minutos posted a video of Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez on Twitter saying: “Breaking news: Sanchez brings forward the general elections to 23 July after the PSOE’s debacle in the municipal and regional elections.”
Sanchez believes that the time is due to let the Spaniards have their say, as he himself was not elected by the Spanish people. He had in fact come from a more administrative role in the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) where he had been Secretary-General.
He only became leader to try and fight the threat of the left-wing opposition Podemos party, with whom he is now in the coalition.
He replaced Mariano Rajoy when he was ousted via a vote of no confidence in 2018. Rajoy subsequently stepped down as leader of the conservative People’s Party (PP) but the PP have become resurgent in last weekend’s local elections.
Sanchez – who when taking office vowed that the democratic choice of national leader would be put back to the Spanish people without stating a timeline – had the option to wait until December to call a general election.
It would appear though, with an apparent lack of faith in the current government, the time is ripe to put the decision of national governance back to the Spanish people. July 23, could see a wholesale change of direction in Spanish politics.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs and records music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
