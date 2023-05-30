By Euro Weekly News Media • 30 May 2023 • 17:47

UICC urges action on World No Tobacco Day, May 31. Image - Gorynvd/shutterstock

UICC is urging action on World No Tobacco Day 2023 to prevent 2.5 million tobacco-related cancer deaths.

Today, Tuesday, May 30, The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) is calling for greater action for World No Tobacco Day on May 31 to prevent over 2.5 million cancer-related deaths due to tobacco.

UICC is the leading global organisation committed to reducing the burden of cancer around the world. It works with WHO and civil society organisations at the international level and has developed a range of resources to support its 1,200+ members across 172 countries and territories in advocating for stronger tobacco control policies nationally.

Prof. Jeff Dunn, AO, President of UICC said: “While there is still much to do and we must remain vigilant, Australia is a prime example of what can be achieved if effective regulation is passed on taxation, advertising, packing, points of sale, raising awareness and protecting people from the effects of tobacco.”

UICC has also featured tobacco control on social media, in numerous articles published on its website and most recently in its podcast series, Let’s Talk Cancer, entitled “Tobacco and alcohol – manipulative marketing and how to counter it”.

This podcast and many of UICC’s articles highlight the insidious commercial interests that lie behind the sale and promotion of cigarettes. Tobacco companies prioritise profits over public health, employing aggressive marketing strategies that target vulnerable populations, including young people and low-income communities.

Dr Cary Adams, CEO of UICC, said: “Every day, thousands of people around the world die from tobacco-related illnesses. Countries have the tools at their disposal to oppose the marketing tactics of companies that sell these carcinogenic products and assist individuals to stop smoking – or never start.”

UICC emphasises the urgent need for governments, civil society and international organisations to join forces and see more countries implement proven anti-tobacco measures, as outlined by the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, to safeguard public health and counter tobacco companies’ harmful tactics that perpetuate the tobacco epidemic.