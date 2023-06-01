Several teenagers hospitalised after mass stabbing incident at sports facility in Eskilstuna, Sweden

By Chris King • 01 June 2023 • 15:17

Image of the Munktellarenan sports centre in Eskilstuna, Sweden. Credit: Hangsna/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Police officers are on the trail this afternoon, Thursday, June 1, of a group of youths allegedly responsible for a mass stabbing incident at a sports facility in the Swedish city of Eskilstuna in Södermanland County.

According to aftonbladet.se, a fight broke out between two groups of teenagers that resulted in at least four of them suffering stab wounds to parts of their upper body. Several more were hospitalised.

The incident – believed to have involved mainly 15-year-olds – is reportedly being treated by the police as attempted murder or manslaughter. One witness told the Swedish news outlet that he saw around 20 boys fighting 20 other boys.

A large-scale police operation said to involve dogs, as well as drones, has been launched in the immediate vicinity of the location where the incident occurred. They are thought to be searching for four potential suspects suspected of taking part in the attacks.

Dennis Strömberg Johansson, a spokesperson, told TV4 Nyheterna: “At the moment, several police patrols are in the vicinity of Munktellarenan, which is supposed to be the scene of the crime”.

“Barriers have been set up. It must be an assault with at least one motive. The crime classification is attempted murder. It is true that a serious crime is taking place, but in any case, there is no shooting”. He clarified that: “some kind of sharp object has been used”.

A huge 15,000m² sports facility called the Munktellarenan is believed to have been the scene of the incident. As reported by TV4, the manager Mattias Albers said that the students had been attending an ‘outdoor day’ at the centre.