Ibiza ‘wall to wall with women’ as British hen parties invade island and outnumber stags by ‘3 to 1’

By Chris King • 02 June 2023 • 20:08

Image of 'hens' partying in Ibiza. Credit: Last Night Of Freedom

IBIZA, which has long been ranked among the biggest party locations in Europe, is suddenly suffering from a ‘stag do drought’ this summer.

Grooms are ditching the location in their droves, according to new industry data. However, hens are flocking to The White Island in their droves.

Data supplied to EWN by one of the UK’s leading stag and hen party providers – Last Night of Freedom – has revealed hens currently outnumber stags by a whopping three-to-one.

“Ibiza Is being swamped with hens this year”, said Matt Mavir, Managing Director of the Tyneside-based party firm.

He explained: “Stags have gone AWOL this summer and I’m a bit baffled as to why. However, if you are heading to Ibiza then you should expect it to be wall-to-wall with women”.

It comes ahead of what is expected to be one of the busiest weekends of the year so far for stag and hen trips with around 50,000 Brits expected to party this weekend (June 2 – 4).

While Liverpool is expected to stage the most trips, the most extreme gender divide will be in York. Hens are expected to outnumber stags by a staggering 13-to-1 in the historic North Yorkshire city.

Elsewhere, both Brighton and Belfast are expected to be dominated by bridal parties. In both cities, hens make up around 75 per cent of all groups visiting over the coming days.

It comes in stark comparison to the rest of Europe, where stags often reign supreme. For example, in the party mecca that is Eastern Europe, the pattern is reversed.

In the Polish city of Krakow, around 700 British stags are expected to head there this weekend – yet booking data suggests that there won’t be a single hen.

“Most big destinations like Newcastle and Dublin have a pretty even split when it comes to gender. However, some locations are increasingly becoming dominated by either stags or hens”, added Matt.

“Some of the hen havens are a bit surprising – I mean there is plenty for stags to do in Ibiza. But I think that while stags will always have their own little party paradise in places like Prague, hens have now found their ideal spots to nest”, he concluded.

NOTE: Data taken from the Freedometer, which collates booking data from across the stag and hen sector each weekend, and from LNOF’s internal booking data.