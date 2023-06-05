By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2023 • 14:44

Crescendo International Choir to give final concert before summer break. Image: Crescendo Choir.

Crescendo International Choir will be performing a free concert Saturday, June 17, at 7:00.PM at the Club, Calle Toledo, 24, in Quesada, which is a new venue for the choir.

This will be the choir’s final concert of the year before the summer break.

Some of the songs the choir will sing include: I Say a Little Prayer for You, Make you Feel my Love, The Rose, What a Wonderful World, You Raise me Up, The Rhythm of Life, Sway, City of Stars, Amapola, Historia de un Amor, Clavelitos and Les Misérables.

For more details about the choir or upcoming events, see crescendo-choir.com.

You can also follow the group on Facebook at CrescendoTorrevieja. If you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to have more singers, especially basses. This international group sings a variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, mostly in English or Spanish.

Rehearsals will take place at Rincon de Miguel in Los Montesinos starting on Monday, September 4, between 5:45.PM to 8:00.PM.

All singers are welcome!