Ex-Manchester United ace makes emotional retirement farewell

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 05 June 2023 • 13:10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returns To Swedish National Team . image: you tube

Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic made an emotional farewell to football on Sunday evening as he waved goodbye to the game and AC Milan.

Many may have believed that when 34-year-old Ibrahimovic was signed by Man United in the summer of 2016 that it would be one of his last acts in football, however, seven seasons later and he’s just now hanging up his boots.

Ibrahimovic has boasted a solid goal-scoring record at every club he’s been at, but appeared to be caught up in the emotions last night when reality kicked in, he would never step out as a professional footballer again.

The Sweden international was serenaded by the Rossoneri faithful during their final game of the season, during which both he and several fans were removed to tears as a very happy relationship came to an end.

Ibrahimovic waves goodbye

However, it wasn’t all tears and emotional moments, with Ibrahimovic going out in typical style for how he’s acted and behaved his entire career, with a sarcastic remark that puts him in a category of his own.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said an emotional farewell to football last night as he announced his retirement.pic.twitter.com/qGOtXtb3g3 — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) June 5, 2023

The striker couldn’t help one last remark as he responded to Hellas Verona fans booing his farewell speech by saying ‘Keep booing, this is the biggest moment in your year seeing me.’

While many may snarl at this latest comment and think it shows a lack of respect from the giant striker, he may not be too wide of the mark with Verona not having won a major title since 1999, and even that was the Serie B title.

Ibrahimovic provided some memorable moments and goals during his time in football, in particular during his stint in England by winning two pieces of serious silverware and netting countless outrageous goals.

The former Sweden international has won several trophies for some of the world’s top clubs and will surely leave a huge hole in the world of football because there is no character quite like Ibrahimovic both on and off the field but with many injuries over the last 12 months, this appears to be the correct time to step away from the game.