By Anna Ellis • 06 June 2023 • 16:41

Huercal de Almeria's pool open its doors for summer. Image: SOK Studio / Shutterstock.com

The Municipal Swimming Pool of Huercal de Almeria is set to open its doors on June 25 until September 10.

The opening hours will be midday until 8:00.PM from Monday to Friday and 11:00.AM until 8:00.PM on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Access to the pool is exclusively for people registered in the municipality via vouchers which are issued at the Paco Navarro Municipal Sports Pavilion, between the hours 9:00.AM and 3:00.PM.

To purchase vouchers you will need an ID card, your registration document and proof of payment.

Different prices have been established depending on the number of people and the duration of the vouchers which can be for 7 days, 30 days or seasonal. Prices start at €5 and will increase depending on the number of people and days requested. Payments need to be made via bank transfer to ES42 3058 0044 1127 3200 0110.

Children pay from 3 years of age and the vouchers will not be valid when the capacity of the pool is full.