Big Brother legend set to return when ITV2 reboot hits screens

By Chris King • 07 June 2023 • 0:50

Marcus Bentley, the original voice of Big Brother is being lined up to make a dramatic return to the reality show when it hits ITV screens this autumn.

This news that will no doubt delight multitudes of fans of the show was revealed exclusively on Tuesday, June 6, by Roderick McPhee writing in The Sun. Will Best and AJ Odudu will host the new format show.

Although he was never seen, Marcus’ Geordie tones became synonymous with BB after it was first broadcast on Channel 4 back in 2000. He stayed with the show until it came to a conclusion in 2018, by that time, in its new home on Channel 5.

“It’s long been rumoured that he was returning to the show, though many dismissed it as wishful thinking. But now it’s a done deal between Marcus and the producers and fans are likely to be delighted”, a show insider told the news outlet.

They continued: “After all, his voice was an essential part of the whole Big Brother experience, and his return will add to the reboot’s authenticity”.

In a tweet late on Tuesday evening, Marcus confirmed the news, writing: “Just a little bit of news over on TikTok I’m on @GMB early tomorrow. @bbuk fans are the best and most loyal possible. Thanks for all your support and I can’t wait for the shenanigans to begin x”.

🚨 | Marcus Bentley CONFIRMS he WILL return as narrator of Big Brother UK when it launches in October on ITV2 & ITVX. 🥳 Marcus has been part of every single season since it began back in 2000. #BBUK #BigBrotherUK #BigBrother #BBCAN11 #BB25 #BigBrother2023 @marcusBBbentley pic.twitter.com/0VBrQSCZ7Z — BIGBROTHER+ (@itsbbplus) June 6, 2023

The popular reality show will have a new home on ITV2 this time around, and will also be streamed on ITVX. As always, the famous house will feature a mix of housemates who have been carefully selected from 1000s of applicants.

They will live – and probably argue – together for the best part of six weeks while under the watchful eyes of a plethora of surveillance cameras. Live ‘evictions’ will take place where the viewing public gets to vote them out one at a time.