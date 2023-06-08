An explosive discovery

By Glenn Wickman • 08 June 2023 • 16:27

A TEDAX bomb expert. Image by Vivitta/Shutterstock

A GROUP of tourists this week discovered an unexploded hand grenade on Can Picafort beach in Mallorca.

The startled beach-goers found the device, said to be quite old and deteriorated, among some rocks near Plaza Cervantes.

They immediately called the 112 emergency helpline to report the discovery and moments later a detachment of Local Police officers from nearby Santa Margalida arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area and established a safety perimeter to prevent any danger to passers-by.

The first patrols of the Guardia Civil and TEDAX bomb experts arrived shortly afterwards and examined the grenade, which appeared to have no explosive charge.

They then took it to a plot of rustic land outside Santa Margalida where they buried the grenade and detonated it with a small charge in a controlled environment, confirming that the grenade was indeed inactive.

The Guardia Civil and National Police urge the public to report any similar discoveries immediately and never to touch or handle the devices.