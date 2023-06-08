By David Laycock • 08 June 2023 • 12:23

Malaga: Teen trapped in trash tragedy Credit: Missvain Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

A topless man who was trapped in a public underground dustbin in Malaga was rescued by emergency services. He emerged looking a little embarrassed in a video posted online today, June 8.

The man had apparently thought it was quite amusing to jump around in a submerged bin. That is until he couldn’t get out. Bemused onlookers couldn’t quite believe the situation they were witnessing as emergency services hauled him from his underground prison.

The incident was posted on Instagram by Fuengirola Se Queja as the cameraman can be heard laughing and describing the situation:

“That idiot over there! There’s a guy in the underground bin and they are trying to get him out. and they can’t get him out. Olé. Madre Mia, Madre Mia!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐅𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐎𝐋𝐀 𝐒𝐄 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐉𝐀 (@fuengirolasequeja)

The man who is apparently a drunk British man called Jake looked a little sheepish as he embraced the emergency services worker that had just freed him. It all ended in good spirits although some believe that Jake’s predicament was brought about by a few too many ‘good spirits’.

In the next Instagram reel, you can see a first failed attempt to liberate Jake by some young men who appear to be his equally intoxicated friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐅𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐎𝐋𝐀 𝐒𝐄 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐉𝐀 (@fuengirolasequeja)

We will bring you more exciting ‘Brits in the bin’ stories as we have them.