By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 June 2023 • 14:00

Mercedes Team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that star driver Lewis Hamilton could sign a new contract before this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

After yet another slow and disappointing start to the season for Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, it appears as though things are starting to look a lot better with the German team now second in the Constructors’ Championship.

However, there have been issues with pace on track and also controversy off it as well with reports suggesting that Ferrari were preparing a mega-money move for Hamilton to pair him up with young star Charles LeClerc.

That was rather quickly rubbished by everyone involved and following that news, performances have improved on track as well with two podiums for the team in their last two races, which should be a good sign for this weekend.

After having time off from racing last week, it is now time for teams and drivers to head off to Canada for the Grand Prix, but there could be something to celebrate for Mercedes and British racing fans before the red lights are out on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton close to new Mercedes contract

This is because Wolff has confirmed that Hamilton could indeed soon sign a new contract with Mercedes, and the German Team principal has even suggested that it’s only a matter of days, instead of weeks now.

“It is going to happen soon, and we are talking more days than weeks,” Wolf told CNBC’s Squawk on the Street programme. “We are trying hard [to get it done before the Canadian Grand Prix]. I will see him today and maybe we will talk about it.”

Upgrades will be pleasing seven-time world champion

Given the upgrades that Mercedes brought about in Monaco resulted in a P4 and then a second-place finish out in Barcelona, he may well be energised once again to try and finally claim his eighth world title next season.

This year is certainly one to write off for all teams and drivers that aren’t Red Bull or Max Verstappen because the pace and ability both car and driver are showing is something out of this world compared to the remainder of the grid.

However, next year could certainly see Mercedes finally take the step up and finally be competitive with Red Bull once again, although with Adriann Newey still working at Red Bull, they will always be dangerous.