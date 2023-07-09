ISIS Leader Usamah al-Muhajir Eliminated In US Drone Strike In Syria

By Chris King • 09 July 2023 • 22:16

Image of a US Reaper drone. Credit: Wikipedia - By Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt - commons file, Public Domain.

Usamah al-Muhajir, an ISIS leader in eastern Syria, has been eliminated in a US drone strike.

As revealed in a statement released by US Central Command on Friday, July 7: ‘U.S. Central Command conducted a strike in Syria that resulted in the death of Usamah al-Muhajir, an ISIS leader in eastern Syria’.

Gen. Michael ‘Erik’ Kurilla, the commander of U.S. Central Command insisted: ‘We have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of ISIS throughout the region. ISIS remains a threat, not only to the region but well beyond’.

The report explained: ‘There are no indications that any civilians were killed in this strike, and the coalition is assessing reports of a civilian injury’.

‘This will disrupt and degrade ISIS’s ability to plan and conduct terror attacks. However, CENTCOM’s operations against ISIS, alongside partner forces in Iraq and Syria, will continue in order to achieve the group’s enduring defeat’, it added.

‘The strike on Friday was conducted by the same MQ-9s that had, earlier in the day, been harassed by Russian aircraft in an encounter that had lasted almost two hours’, the statement concluded.

The terror boss was riding a motorcycle at the time

According to the Turkish news outlet gerceknews.com, a US Defense Ministry source informed them that Usamah al-Muhajir was riding a motorcycle in the Aleppo region when the strike using three MQ-9 Reaper drones took place.

Although the terror chief is known to normally operate in the eastern regions of Syria, speaking on conditions of anonymity, a Pentagon source told the Washington Post that at the time of his death, the deceased terrorist was in northwest Syria. No further details were revealed.

As reported on Friday 7, by Lt Gen Alex Grynkewich, Commander, 9th AF (AFCENT) and Combined Forces Air Component Commander (CFACC) for CENTCOM: ‘Earlier today three MQ-9 drones were once again harassed by Russian fighter aircraft while flying over Syria’.

‘During the almost two-hour encounter, Russian aircraft flew 18 unprofessional close passes that caused the MQ-9s to react to avoid unsafe situations. We continue to encourage Russia to return to the established norms of a professional Air Force so we can all return our focus to ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS’, he added.

The drones were allegedly searching for the militant at the time they were buzzed for around two hours by the Russian jets. They were subsequently the craft involved in the attack on Usamah al-Muhajir.