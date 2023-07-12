Exclusive: Vernon Reid Of Living Colour

By John Smith • 12 July 2023 • 13:12

The multi-talented Vernon Reid Credit: Vernon Reid Facebook

MANY people don’t realise that there are two Emerald Isles in the world, the second being the UK Overseas Territory of Montserrat.

Part of the Windrush Generation, the parents of guitarist Vernon Reid, named one of the top 100 guitar players of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine took advantage of the offer of work and moved to the UK.

Unfortunately for them, it was the time of land ladies supposedly placing ‘No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs’ signs in their windows and the couple found that Britain was not the ‘promised land’ that they expected.

Vernon was born in North London in 1958 but by 1959, the family had emigrated to the USA and settled in New York which was also experiencing the arrival of migrants from the Southern States who found the North much less racially biased.

As a musician, Vernon Reid found, as he was growing up, that he could mix with other musicians of different races with different backgrounds and musical styles.

Probably best known for forming the band Living Colour in 1984 whose biggest hit Cult of Personality, won a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 1990, he has played with some of the top names in music.

The names he has been associated with as a musician span the decades and include Jack Bruce, BB King, Mariah Carey, Tracey Chapman and Lady Gaga whilst he has produced numerous blues and jazz albums for some significant musicians.

His first mentor however was Carlos Santana who gave him a great deal of advice and he has also recorded with Santana’s second wife, percussionist Cindy Blackman.

He was also heavily involved in the formation of the Black Rock Coalition with the late Greg Tate which not only fought for more exposure for black artists but he was “honoured and humbled to be part of the Afrofuturism exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture” earlier this year.

Speaking to Euro Weekly News, Vernon said “We have got Living Colour back together again as our 40th Anniversary is coming up and we are currently about to record some new tracks before setting off on a South American tour with Extreme”

Many will remember Extreme for their huge hit More Than Words Can Say and Vernon has nothing but praise for guitarist Nuno Bettencourt‎ of whom he said “Nuno is a great guy and an amazing guitar player and we are really looking forward to touring with the band and getting in front of live audiences again.”‎

Like many musicians Vernon Reid suffered during the lockdown but he formed an association with DJ Logic who is credited with introducing the sounds of jazz into hip-hop and together they formed the Yohimbe Brothers.

As soon as they could escape from the USA, they headed for Mallorca for a special concert and Vernon explained “It was so great to visit that beautiful island where we were well received and we had the added bonus of being able to enjoy viewing artwork by its incredible adopted son, the artist Joan Miró.”

Apart from performing, Vernon is also very proud of his radio show An Underground Railroad of the Mind which is soon likely to become a podcast where he plays some favourites from his vinyl record collection.