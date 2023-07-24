Ukraine Launches Drone Attacks On Moscow And Crimea

By Chris King • 24 July 2023 • 21:11

Image of Sergei Sobyanin the mayor of Moscow. Credit: Пресс-служба Президента РФ/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

DRONE attacks were launched on Moscow and Crimea by the Ukrainian military this Monday, July 24.

Sergei Sobyanin, the city’s mayor confirmed the attacks on his official Telegram channel. ‘Drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were recorded at around 4 am today. No serious damage or casualties. All operational services are working on the spot’, he wrote.

One drone hit a house located at No 17 on Komsomolsky Prospekt. Not far from it, on Frunzenskaya Embankment, is the main building of the Ministry of Defence.

‘Several windows were shattered on Komsomolsky Prospekt by a drone explosion. We will help the residents to eliminate all the consequences as quickly as possible’, Sobyanin added. The second drone hit a business centre on Likhachev Avenue.

‘Windows were broken in an area of ​​50m² on the 17th and 18th floors of the skyscraper’, reported tass.ru.

Moscow reserved the right to retaliate

As a result of this morning’s events, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it warned that it reserved the right to respond harshly to the UAV attacks. The Ministry drew attention to the fact that Ukraine had already claimed responsibility for these attacks.

Its diplomatic service commented: ‘Mikhail Fedorov, the head of the country’s Ministry of Digital Development, publicly confirmed the involvement of the Vladimir Zelenskyy regime and said that Kyiv would continue such sorties, and their number would grow’.

The ministry stressed that the Russian Federation regarded the incident as another use of terrorist methods by the military-political leadership of Ukraine, intimidation of the civilian population, and that the attacks had no military meaning.

‘We strongly condemn this yet another crime of the Kyiv regime. We call on international organisations to give it a proper assessment, the Russian Foreign Ministry added. A criminal case has been opened by the Investigative Committee

It confirmed that the Investigative Committee of Russia had already opened criminal cases on the mentioned facts. ‘All the guilty will be found and punished’, the service stated, as reported by tass.ru.

Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, immediately condoned the incident, as reported by RIA Novosti.

‘We want all parties to avoid any action that would lead to a further escalation of the conflict’, said Haq. He also called on all parties to the conflict to ensure that such attacks do not happen again.

An expert suggested the drones could have been made in Israel

As reported by gazeta.ru, military historian Yuri Knutov, the director of the Museum of Air Defence Forces, told Tsargrad.tv that the UAV attack could have an ‘Israeli trace’.

‘It looks like an Israeli device. At one time, Israel developed a drone, a kamikaze drone, to combat air defence systems’, he commented.

Sergei Aksyonov, the head of Crimea, claimed that Russian air defence systems and electronic warfare systems shot down and suppressed 11 Ukrainian drones which crashed into the Black Sea earlier today.

Their shells hit the ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district, while the wreckage of the drone damaged a private house in the Kirov district, he added.