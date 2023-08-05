The Best Beaches In Andalucia According To National Geographic

By John Ensor • 05 August 2023 • 19:22

Image - Philip Bird LRPS CPAGB/shutterstock

Do you dream of basking in the sun on a stunning beach, the waves gently lapping at your feet, and the warm breeze caressing your skin? Look no further than Andalusia.

National Geographic magazine has compiled a list of the 20 most exquisite beaches in Andalusia, with five of them located in Malaga, each offering a unique experience that caters to all preferences and desires, writes Malaga Hoy, Saturday, August 5.

National Geographic’s 20 Best Beaches In Andalucia

Genoveses Beach, Níjar (Almería)

Calahonda beach, Nerja (Malaga)

Bolonia beach, Tarifa (Cádiz)

Mónsul Cove, Níjar (Almería)

Tagline, Almuñécar (Granada)

Playa de los Muertos, Carboneras (Almería)

Matalascañas Beach (Huelva)

El Playazo, Rodalquilar (Almería)

Trafalgar Lighthouse Beach, Barbate (Cádiz)

La Caleta beach (Cadiz)

Zahara de los Atunes (Cádiz)

Costa de Maro, Nerja (Malaga)

La Guardia Beach, Salobreña (Granada)

Cala la Rijana, Gualchos (Granada)

Calahonda beach, Motril (Granada)

Mazagón coast, Palos de la Frontera-Matalascañas (Huelva)

Asperillo cliff, between Mazagón and Matalascañas (Huelva)

La Caleta Beach (Malaga)

Bajamar beach, Vélez-Málaga (Málaga)

Burriana Beach, Nerja (Malaga)

A Detailed Look At The Best In Malaga

Calahonda Beach, Nerja, Malaga. Nestled in the heart of Nerja, Calahonda Beach takes second place on the prestigious list. Stretching for 120 meters, this small beach of sand and dark gravel captivates visitors with its beauty. Accessible through zig-zag stairs, it lies adjacent to the Balcon de Europa, providing panoramic views over the sea. The beach’s allure is further enhanced by its proximity to Caletilla, accessible through a scenic promenade that skirts the foot of the balcony.

Coast of Maro, Nerja, Malaga. The entire Costa de Maro offers a treasure trove of delights, among which Maro Beach, also known as Cala de Maro, shines brightly. Its crystal-clear waters and lush vegetation extending to the edge of the dark sand create an idyllic setting. What makes it truly special is its location within the Acantilados de Maro-Cerro Gordo Natural Area, offering visitors some of the most spectacular scenery in the region.

Caleta Beach, Malaga. Located in the heart of Malaga, Playa de la Caleta derives its name from the bourgeois neighborhood to which it belongs. Spanning a kilometre with fine sand, it is a popular choice for bathers due to its easy access and proximity to the historic centre. Equipped with necessary amenities, it ensures a delightful beach experience.

Bajamar Beach, Vélez-Málaga, Malaga. Venturing to Vélez-Málaga, we find Bajamar Beach, one of Andalusia’s essential gems. This charming beach boasts small dimensions, with dark sand stretching just 800 metres in length and 25 metres in width. With a low level of occupancy, it offers the perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle of other sandy areas, attracting those seeking a serene beach day and even allowing nudism.

Burriana Beach, Nerja, Malaga. Burriana Beach claims its title as the best in Nerja. Situated at the eastern end of the city, this beach’s fame draws crowds, but its appeal remains undeniable. With its sandy shores and inviting waters, it promises a memorable seaside experience.

Andalusia is a coastal paradise blessed with an array of enchanting beaches to suit every taste. Whether you seek solitude or vibrant atmospheres, lush vegetation or striking cliffs, the beaches of Andalusia have it all. So, grab your sunscreen and head to one of these breathtaking shores for an unforgettable beach getaway.