Readers Letters

24 August 2023

READERS will know that every week, Euro Weekly News publishes a column written by Leapy Lee who has a reputation for being outspoken and on some occasions his personal views cause division amongst our readers.

We have received just two letters disagreeing with his observations in his article “A Diverse Dilemma” but feel it both appropriate and fair that we publish these missives (although one is slightly edited) so that readers can form their own opinion.

Please feel free to let us know your feelings on Leapy’s articles via info@euroweeklynews.com

Letter One

I read “A Diverse Dilemma” by Leapy Lee 10 – 16 Aug edition, and was a little baffled about the issue that was being addressed.

While I may concede that there may be an issue with BAME actors playing an historical figure like Henry VIII, I don’t see what the issue is with adverts showing multicultural families. After all, we live in a multicultural society. What do you mean, “It smells like leftie missions to normalise racial relationships…” Are you suggesting that mixed race relationships are not normal and should be verboten? If so, where do you draw the line?

Lee then jumps to freedom of speech suggesting that white people are not allowed to use their freedom of speech to comment on the above perceived misrepresentation in TV ads. You will be pleased to know that I am an advocate of freedom of speech too but that does not absolve the speaker from the consequences. So, if you come out with racist statements, one of the consequences is that others perceive you as a racist. I think what you are advocating is the right to be offensive without any consequences either formal or informal.

If Lee is such a strong advocate of the principle of freedom of speech, he could take a look at the current legislation passed by the right wing conservative government. They have passed Anti Strike Laws that will make striking illegal. Employers will be able to force people to work longer hours for example and sack them if they don’t agree. There have been people locked out of the electoral process – voter ID and the right to protest has been curtailed.

The statistics on knife crime quoted on face value may be correct but what are you implying? That the BAME population are genetically predisposed to knife crime? If you really believe this, I’d love to hear Lee defend that and retain any credibility. Dr James Alexander published research in 2020 stating that knife crime is fuelled by poverty and social deprivation and BAME are twice as likely to live in such areas. The MET have been shown to be institutionally racist and their knife crime initiatives have targeted the BAME community disproportionately as research by Dr Elaine Williams from the University of Greenwich in 2022 states.

The UK is not heading to a China regime we are already living in an Ultra-Right Conservative Dictatorship like Salazar’s Portugal!

Finally, I would love to see Lenny Henry play Henry VIII, he’d make a damned good job of it.

Edited Letter Two

I am writing to express my disgust at the Leapy lee article, you have distanced yourselves from said article, but have allowed him to print his dog whistle racist diatribe in your paper, he is an old dinosaur who should not be allowed to use your informative paper to promote his extremely racist ideas to the public, he deserves cancelling for his venomous thoughts on the general public, printing figures that suit his personal beliefs, seriously disappointing from a European paper.