Police Arrest Canary Island Traffickers

By John Ensor • 11 September 2023 • 14:10

Credit: ronstik/Shutterstock.com

A recent police operation has uncovered how a criminal gang evaded justice by hiding behind multinational corporations.

A report published on Monday, September 11, by the Policia Nacional told how they apprehended five individuals in connection with drug trafficking and association with a criminal syndicate, operating extensively across the Canary Islands and the Spanish mainland.

International Drug Network Exposed

The investigation commenced early this year, unveiling an international crime ring with an intricate network specialising in the transportation of narcotics, predominantly hashish and cocaine. Their operations mirrored the logistics of a multinational corporation.

The syndicate primarily sourced hashish from North Africa and cocaine from South America. They cleverly utilised legitimate transport logistics firms for distribution, making it challenging for authorities to trace the narcotics. The drugs were transported to various locations including Valencia, Madrid, and Fuengirola on the mainland, and notably to Tenerife and Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands.

Rental Vans Used For Drug Distribution

After exhaustive investigations, officers discerned that the syndicate employed numerous couriers with explicit instructions on the collection and delivery of the narcotics. They used rental vans for this purpose. These vans, often overlooked, became the perfect cover for their illicit activities, blending seamlessly into everyday traffic.

During the probe, three house searches in Madrid, Tenerife, and Fuerteventura led to the confiscation of 510 kilograms of cocaine and 1,500 kilograms of hashish. Additionally, various items linked to drug processing were seized.

Key Players Apprehended

The leaders of this criminal enterprise, some with a history of violent offences, were identified and arrested. Two were detained on the island of Gran Canaria, one in Toledo, another in Fuerteventura, and the last in Algeciras as he attempted to escape to his homeland. All suspects faced the courts, with two receiving prison sentences. The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests linked to this network are anticipated.