By Jo Pugh • 16 September 2023 • 12:08

The price change will take effect on Monday. Credit: ButanoValencia/Facebook

Its cost varies every two months and on Monday the BOE will publish the new one.

The butane cylinder – or butano bottle as it is known in many parts of Spain – is one of the essential products in homes, bars and restaurants for generating heat. As a consequence of inflation, the price of electricity, food, petrol and also butane has risen considerably, making it increasingly difficult for consumers to meet basic expenses.

In the case of the butane cylinder, its cost has been changing since the War in Ukraine broke out, and at that time it sky rocketed and the Government of Spain had to limit its price through Royal Decree-Law 11/2022. Now, it changes every two months and its next modification is imminent.

Currently, the cost is €15.18 for the 12.5 kilo orange bottle, after it was updated on July 18. The next modification will occur on Monday, September 18, when it will be published in the Official State Gazette (BOE). From unofficial suppliers, fuel stations for example, costs can be higher.

This price is for the completely orange cylinder.

It must be taken into account that it cannot increase or decrease more than 5 per cent. Considering that its current amount is €15.18, as of Monday it will not be able to cost more than €15.94 or less than €14.21. The measure to freeze its cost is available until December 31, 2023, so from that date it could exceed €19.55.

This is how the price of the cylinder is calculated

It is calculated based on the cost of raw materials (propane and butane) in the international market, as well as other variables such as the cost of freight (transport) and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate. In addition, it is regulated by the State, which includes 21 per cent VAT and the Special Tax on Hydrocarbons (IEH), which is €1.50 for each kilo.