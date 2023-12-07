Wandering Wildcat in The Netherlands

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 20:13
Here, kitty kitty!
Credit: Profberger/Creative Commons
The serval is a wild cat native to Africa, their agility and hunting prowess make them potentially dangerous to humans, especially if they feel provoked. The wild instincts deeply ingrained in servals mean that they may not respond to human interactions in the same way as domesticated cats.
The wandering wildcat has been wandering around the area of Gooi since the end of October, but has recently been spotted in Huizen. The Beestenbende Foundation have advised locals to check their garden sheds for the serval, which is probably seeking some warmth. However, a spokesperson from the foundation, Rob de Graaf, has urged that people “must not approach the animal yourself”.
“In the middle of the night, this creature goes looking for food, only to hide again in a warm place in the early morning,” De Graaf explained. He also said that he “suspects the serval is hanging around a certain circle near Museumlaan in Huizen, where there are several spacious villas with garden sheds for it to hide in.”
The foundation also advised the neighbourhood to look for traces of the wild cat, suggesting that people look out for “cat’s food being eaten up a lot faster than normal, or strange faeces in your shed.”
Residents are also warned that although this cat may look incredibly cute, it is still a predator. Locals are instructed to report any sightings to the Beestenbende Foundation, who will return it to its rightful owner and out of harm’s way.
