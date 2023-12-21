Illegal Weapons Workshop Discovered In Alicante

By John Ensor • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 13:42

Some of the weapons seized in Alicante. Credit: Interior.gob.es

Spanish authorities have uncovered a secret workshop where a man manufactured ammunition and re-activated firearms.

On Wednesday, December 21, a report from Spain’s Ministry of the Interior detailed a recent operation in which the Guardia Civil recently dismantled an illegal workshop in Villajoyosa, Alicante.

The workshop was used for transforming deactivated firearms into real weapons as well as manufacturing homemade explosives. The operation, conducted in May 2023, led to the arrest of a 48-year-old man who had previous foreign military experience.

Crafting Weapons And Explosives At Home

The individual, detained for possessing war weapons and conducting illegal manufacturing, turned his residence into a secret workshop.

Officers discovered over 500 grams of homemade gunpowder and nearly four kilos of chemicals for producing gunpowder. Additionally, they seized over 1,200 cartridge cases and projectiles, including a cartridge reloading press and other accessories.

Highly Dangerous Substances

The discovery posed a significant risk, prompting the Guardia Civil’s Explosive Deactivation Technicians (TEDAX) to intervene.

They handled the dangerous materials, ensuring their safe destruction. Among the seized items were 11 modified detonating firearms, several loaded and ready for use, with 10 more being converted into functional firearms.

Prohibited Weapons And Ongoing Investigations

A particular concern was a manipulated MAC 11 submachine gun, capable of firing 9 mm ammunition automatically. Classified as a war weapon, its possession is illegal for civilians.

The investigation into this case started with a tip-off about suspicious transactions involving explosives precursors. This year, the Guardia Civil’s Information Headquarters has already executed five operations against the illegal manufacture of explosive mixtures.

According to the report: ‘Operation “Intrepitus” has been developed by the Information Headquarters of the Guardia Civil with the support of the Information Group, the GEDEX and the USECIC of the Alicante Command, and the Cynological Service (weapons and explosives detection dogs).