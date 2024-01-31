By Anna Ellis •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 19:35
Benidorm showcases Intelligent Tourist Destination model. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.
The Madrid International Tourism Fair, FITFUR, has once again underscored the global interest in Benidorm’s tourism model and management.
Benidorm is recognised as the first certified Intelligent Tourist Destination (SID).
This recognition is particularly noteworthy among established and emerging destinations in Latin America.
Mayor Toni Pérez, seized the opportunity to engage with tourism officials from Paraguay, Montevideo (Uruguay), and Cancún (Mexico) during the event.
Meetings were held with Angie Duarte, the Minister of Tourism of Paraguay, along with Alejandro Mullor, the Global Tourism Lead of Microsoft.
The mayor emphasised that these interactions are a direct result of the training provided by Visit https://benidorm.org/esBenidorm in various tourism forums held in Latin American cities.
The city has been invited to participate in these forums, especially in 2023, to present Benidorm’s tourism model and share experiences in the implementation and management of the Intelligent Tourist Destination (DTI).
Notable appearances include events in Montevideo, Cartagena de Indias (Colombia), Guatemala, and Medellín (Colombia).
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.