By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 19:35

Benidorm showcases Intelligent Tourist Destination model. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

The Madrid International Tourism Fair, FITFUR, has once again underscored the global interest in Benidorm’s tourism model and management.

Benidorm is recognised as the first certified Intelligent Tourist Destination (SID).

This recognition is particularly noteworthy among established and emerging destinations in Latin America.

Mayor Toni Pérez, seized the opportunity to engage with tourism officials from Paraguay, Montevideo (Uruguay), and Cancún (Mexico) during the event.

Meetings were held with Angie Duarte, the Minister of Tourism of Paraguay, along with Alejandro Mullor, the Global Tourism Lead of Microsoft.

The mayor emphasised that these interactions are a direct result of the training provided by Visit https://benidorm.org/esBenidorm in various tourism forums held in Latin American cities.

The city has been invited to participate in these forums, especially in 2023, to present Benidorm’s tourism model and share experiences in the implementation and management of the Intelligent Tourist Destination (DTI).

Notable appearances include events in Montevideo, Cartagena de Indias (Colombia), Guatemala, and Medellín (Colombia).