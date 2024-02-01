Lamia Walker – Find pet-sitters online to cherish your pets at home

By Lamia Walker • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 12:00

Most pets just fare better when they stay in their home when you travel

Find free checked pet-sitters through HouseSitMatch ahead of your trip

Keeping your pets at home when you travel can give you real peace of mind. This is accentuated when you know the sitters are checked and come from HouseSitMatch. What is more, they wont charge you a cent!

The pet-sitters come for Free!

If you’re planning a trip in 2024 join now to find sitters. Earlier is better than later. Whether your trip is short or long, get organised. All pets benefit from staying at home, so their routines are undisturbed. Join our pet and house-sitting network. The sitters come for free!

Choose Housesitmatch.com for affordable travel, home and pet care. These are the steps to take:

Register as a Homeowner on HouseSitMatch.com Choose a Standard account (£ 69 GB per year) to ensure you can help online when needed Create a profile with photos of your pet and the house Post an advert for the dates when you want to go away. Sitters apply and you choose.

How does it work?

HouseSit Match can help you find suitable sitters. Join our network for a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your advert saying when you are going on holiday. House-sitters see your advert, they respond and you choose the sitter who’ll care for your pets.

Trustpilot Testimonials – 4.9 / 5 Excellent

Pure Joy – I have completed two house-sits so far so early days. Both sits have been well suited to me and my dog

Thoroughly enjoyable experiences with beautiful homes and well-rounded animals. I’m looking for more!

Lisa Stimpson, Pet-sitter from the UK

How do you join?