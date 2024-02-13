By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 13:16

Obstacle course to challenge over 1,000 runners from across Spain and beyond. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

The Unbroken Torrevieja 2024 is an obstacle course race that will start and finish at the International Auditorium.

On the whistle, the race will follow the descent area to La Mata parallel to the fence of the La Mata and Torrevieja Natural Park.

It is scheduled for Saturday, February 17.

The Unbroken Race offers two distances, 10 km and 6 km, with various obstacles throughout the course, including walls, weights, sleds, climbing ropes, totems, and crawling sections, among others, as outlined by the organizers.

The race will culminate with the placement of the “most beautiful and striking” obstacles, with a finish line on a ramp of over 6 metres.

Currently, over 1,000 runners have registered, with 20 per cent from Torrevieja and 80 per cent from all regions of Spain.

International participants from Portugal, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom will also compete, particularly in the Elite category, as the event counts towards the Spanish, European, and World Championships.