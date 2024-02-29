Spain’s worrying trend in health professional attacks

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 15:25

Police discuss attacks on health professionals. Credit: interior.gob.es

In 2023, attacks on health professionals in Spain saw more than 9,000 interventions by the National Police.

In 2023, the National Police arrested 115 individuals linked to assaults on health workers, following extensive interventions in medical facilities and during home visits.

The arrests were the outcome of over 9,000 police operations aimed at safeguarding healthcare workers across various settings.

Juan Carlos Castro Estevez, alongside Manuel Yanguas Menendez, discussed these figures in a meeting with healthcare and social work sector representatives, shedding light on the troubling rise in both verbal and physical assaults reported last year.

Training and response to healthcare violence

In response to the alarming trend, the police have ramped up their training programs for healthcare professionals.

Since the inception of Instruction 3/2017, over 27,000 healthcare workers have been educated on handling potentially violent situations effectively, with 11,000 of those trained in 2023 alone. This initiative underscores a proactive approach to prevent such incidents before they escalate.

A closer look at the incidents

The breakdown of complaints reveals a concerning pattern. Out of 315 registered complaints, 54 per cent were for verbal assaults, while the remaining 46 per cent involved physical harm.

Notably, Malaga with 34, Alicante with 33 and Madrid with 24 emerged as the provinces with the highest incidence of reported assaults. Furthermore, the profile of the victims predominantly includes women, aged between 36 and 55, highlighting a gendered aspect to these attacks.

Collaborative efforts and preventative measures

The police’s strategic partnership with the health sector’s security departments has strengthened the safety net around healthcare facilities.

By 2023, the collaboration has led to the establishment of 45 dedicated security departments, demonstrating a concerted effort to mitigate risks to healthcare workers.

Moreover, new training initiatives with the General Nursing Council and the councils of Veterinary Medicine and Physiotherapy have been launched, signifying an expanded focus on preventive education.

In summary, the alarming rise in attacks against healthcare professionals in 2023 has prompted a robust response from the National Police, marked by significant arrests, increased training, and stronger collaborative efforts.

As these measures unfold, the safety of healthcare workers remains a paramount concern, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and support to ensure their protection.