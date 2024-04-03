By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 13:51

Royal revelry: Step inside Balmoral Castle's hidden treasures. Image: Balmoral Castle / Facebook.

This summer presents a unique opportunity for visitors to explore parts of Balmoral Castle, traditionally used by the British royal family, for the first time.

Guided tours will take place from July 1st to August 4th, just before Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for their summer retreat.

Each tour group will be limited to 10 people.

Tickets for the “castle interior tour” are now available, priced at £100, or £150 with afternoon tea included.

With only 40 tickets offered per day, they are in high demand and selling rapidly.

According to the Balmoral Castle website, these tours mark the first time visitors can explore the castle’s interior since its completion in 1855.

The tours promise a historical journey through several exquisite rooms within the castle, providing insight into its origins and its significance to generations of the royal family.

Participants will trace the castle’s history from its acquisition by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert to its present-day use by Their Majesties The King and Queen, as well as other royal family members.

Highlights of the tour include access to the ballroom, showcasing Charles’ watercolour collection depicting scenes from Balmoral, Highgrove, and Sandringham, along with a display of outfits worn by Charles, Camilla, and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While previous tours focused on the castle’s grounds and gardens, access was limited to the ballroom.

These new interior tours promise a deeper exploration of Balmoral’s rich history and royal significance.