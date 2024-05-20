Calling all entrepreneurs

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 May 2024 • 10:09

Start-up fair in Marbella Photo: Facebook / OLÉ Start Up

The 1st OLÉ Marbella Startup Fair will connect more than a thousand entrepreneurs with potential investors from June 26 to 28.

The city is preparing to host the Startup Fair, an event that will take place at the Andalucia Lab headquarters. The advisor for Economic Development and SMEs, Alejandro Freijo, said that the event, “will put the city on the map of entrepreneurship with the presence of more than a hundred speakers and a programme of activities in various venues”.

The official, who was accompanied by the CEO and founder of Startup OLÉ, Emilio Corchado, said that during the three days, “numerous startups will have the opportunity to personally present their projects and attract investors to help them grow”.

Corchado said that, “Marbella is a great power in terms of talent and innovation” and encouraged everyone to attend the fair, which will be free of charge, “to get closer to the culture of entrepreneurship”. The forecast, he said, is that attendance is expected to exceed 2,000 people.

The aim of the event is to connect entrepreneurs and startups or scaleups with investors, corporations, public administrations, media and other agents of the international ecosystem in an environment conducive to doing business and generating synergies.

More information is available at: https://startupolemarbella.eu/