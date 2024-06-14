Singer Tom Grennan: Music Became Therapy

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 14 Jun 2024 • 16:43

This beautiful image of Tom's wedding was captioned 'Life starts now'. Credit: Tom Grennan/fb

Singer Tom Grennan, who recently married his partner Danniella Carraturo in Mallorca, has revealed a difficult period in his life where he battled mental health issues.

The 29-year-old musician, known for his openness about mental health, spoke to broadcaster Roman Kemp for charity YoungMinds.

Grennan described a time when he felt overwhelmed: “Something dramatically happened to me where I just found myself in a sinking hole. I couldn’t get out of bed; I thought the whole world was against me.”

He turned to music to express his emotions: “I never had been somebody who would talk about my feelings. I was singing these lyrics that I was writing that were really telling myself what’s going on.”

Music can lead to greater connections

Grennan says writing his music led to a deeper connection with his mother: “I think that’s where a real connection happened between me and my mum. I could really open up to her and start talking about what was going on.”

Therapy also played a crucial role in Grennan’s recovery: “I went to therapy, and I found somebody who really understood what I was going through and how it helped me direct these thoughts and put them into context.”

Grennan’s story highlights the importance of self-expression and seeking help for mental health challenges.

A stunning wedding in Mallorca

Social media posts from Tom’s Mallorca wedding showcased his bride, Daniella Carraturo, in a white gown and the bridesmaids in black dresses. The reception washeld outdoors at a venue on the island, with guests describing a ‘euphoric atmosphere’ and being ‘in awe’ of the special occasion.