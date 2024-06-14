Singer Tom Grennan: Music Became Therapy

By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 14 Jun 2024 • 16:43
This beautiful image of Tom's wedding was captioned 'Life starts now'.
Credit: Tom Grennan/fb
Singer Tom Grennan, who recently married his partner Danniella Carraturo in Mallorca, has revealed a difficult period in his life where he battled mental health issues.
The 29-year-old musician, known for his openness about mental health, spoke to broadcaster Roman Kemp for charity YoungMinds.
Grennan described a time when he felt overwhelmed: “Something dramatically happened to me where I just found myself in a sinking hole. I couldn’t get out of bed; I thought the whole world was against me.”
He turned to music to express his emotions: “I never had been somebody who would talk about my feelings. I was singing these lyrics that I was writing that were really telling myself what’s going on.”
Grennan says writing his music led to a deeper connection with his mother: “I think that’s where a real connection happened between me and my mum. I could really open up to her and start talking about what was going on.”
Therapy also played a crucial role in Grennan’s recovery: “I went to therapy, and I found somebody who really understood what I was going through and how it helped me direct these thoughts and put them into context.”
Grennan’s story highlights the importance of self-expression and seeking help for mental health challenges.
Social media posts from Tom’s Mallorca wedding showcased his bride, Daniella Carraturo, in a white gown and the bridesmaids in black dresses. The reception washeld outdoors at a venue on the island, with guests describing a ‘euphoric atmosphere’ and being ‘in awe’ of the special occasion.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.