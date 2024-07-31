Motorcycle crashes with 160kg boar, Coín

By Adam Woodward • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 16:29 • 1 minute read

Wild Boars ever more present in towns and cities along the coast. Credit: Diputación de Malaga

Resident of Coín, Malaga, David Pérez suffered a serious accident when he and his motorbike collided with a 160 kilogram wild boar on his way home from work.

The accident occurred on the night of July 30 as David was nearing his home town. He was lucky to escape with his life. His motorcycle, however is a write-off and the insurance does not cover David for crashes against 160kg wild animals.

The increasing presence of these animals in towns has become a controversial issue, especially in summer, as they come looking for water. The thirsty animals have no choice but to leave their shelters in the mountains and appear in the most unexpected places. One of their favourite watering holes are private swimming pools.

Safety measures

Recently, Alhaurín de la Torre, a few kilometres from Coín, decided to install automatically filling water troughs for the animals so that they do not feel the need to leave their natural environment in search of a drink. In the last few weeks work has been carried out on the AP7 near Marbella to install nets along the sides of the motorway to prevent Boars causing road accidents such as this one.

What to do should you encounter a boar

Wild Boar numbers have increased significantly in recent years as has the probability of encountering one when out walking. They may look cute to some, but they are fiercely defensive and capable of causing serious injury. Should you see one, make no sudden movements as this may alarm the animal. A Boar can run much faster than a human, so try not to run away. Move away from the animal as slowly and calmly as possible. Never turn your back on the boar. Maintain eye contact with it, and if you feel in danger, make as much noise as possible.