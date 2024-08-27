By Eleanor EWN • Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 17:29 • 5 minutes read

Hugh Grant shows an eery new side in "Heretic". Credit: Cinemaland. X.

It’s the autumn of the long-awaited comeback, as Beetlejuice, Gladiator, Joker, and Paddington take the screens again to fill the long stretch between summer and Christmas.

As summer comes to a close, the children go back to school, and the nights draw in, there’s nothing like a good film to keep you occupied as the leaves turn brown and the nights get cooler. This autumn promises to be a blockbuster, as long-awaited sequels to Beetlejuice, Gladiator, and Joker take to the screens once again. Let’s take a look at what we have to look forward to on the big screen in the coming months.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Returns in Long-Awaited Sequel

Tim Burton’s iconic horror-comedy, featuring Michael Keaton as the mischievous and supernatural exorcist Beetlejuice, captivated audiences in the 1980s. Now, the director returns with a highly anticipated sequel that promises to continue the original film’s blend of humour, horror, and fantasy.

Keaton reprises his iconic role, while Winona Ryder returns as Lydia Deetz, now a grown-up with a troubled teenage daughter played by (who other than!) Jenna Ortega. The film is expected to delve deeper into the afterlife and explore the enduring power of Beetlejuice’s anarchic spirit.

6 September

Firebrand

Karim Aïnouz’s English-Language Debut: A Tudor Tale

The acclaimed Brazilian director Karim Aïnouz makes a splash with his first English-language film, a witty and thought-provoking Tudor drama. Jude Law delivers a captivating performance as Henry VIII, a king consumed by desire and insecurity. Alicia Vikander, known for her enigmatic roles, takes on the challenging role of Catherine Parr, Henry’s sixth and final wife.

The film offers a fresh perspective on the tumultuous world of Tudor England, exploring themes of power, love, and the complexities of human nature.

6 September

The Critic

Anthony Quinn’s Murder Mystery Comes to Life

Acclaimed author Anthony Quinn’s best selling murder mystery, Curtain Call, has been adapted into a thrilling film. The story centres around Jimmy Erskine, a flamboyant and arrogant theatre critic who finds himself embroiled in a chilling serial killer case set in the racy London of the 1930s.

The film stars the legendary Ian McKellen as the charismatic Erskine, with Lesley Manville and Gemma Arterton in supporting roles. This adaptation promises to capture the suspense and intrigue of Quinn’s original novel.

13 September

Wolfs

A Bromantic Action-Comedy Featuring Hollywood’s Finest

Despite the title, this film is less about the actual heist and more about the dynamic duo at its centre. Brad Pitt and George Clooney deliver a captivating performance as two charismatic and shady freelancers who specialise in cleaning up criminal messes.

When these two silver foxes find themselves hired for the same job, their lives take a chaotic turn, leading to hilarious and action-packed consequences. This buddy comedy offers a thrilling blend of humour, suspense, and unexpected twists.

20 September

My Old Ass

A Must-See for Fans of Body-Swap Comedies

For fans of 13 Going on 30, Megan Park’s directorial debut offers a fresh take on the body-swap genre. Maisy Stella stars as Elliott, a rebellious teenager who embarks on a transformative journey after consuming magic mushrooms.

The film follows Elliott as she encounters her future self, a jaded and world-weary adult played by Aubrey Plaza. Through this unexpected encounter, Elliott receives valuable advice and learns important life lessons, including the consequences of certain romantic choices.

This witty and thought-provoking comedy is a must-watch for anyone seeking a unique and entertaining cinematic experience.

27 September

Megalopolis

Francis Ford Coppola’s Ambitious Sci-Fi Drama

Francis Ford Coppola’s latest film, a self-funded science fiction conspiracy drama, has garnered mixed reviews at Cannes. However, no one can deny the director’s ambition and cinephilic vision.

Inspired by the Catilinarian conspiracy of ancient Rome, the film transports audiences to a steampunk-inspired alternative reality. Adam Driver stars as a brilliant but troubled architect and scientist who becomes embroiled in a dangerous political plot.

With its thought-provoking themes and visually stunning aesthetic, Coppola’s film offers a unique and captivating cinematic experience.

27 September

The Outrun

Saoirse Ronan Leads Adaptation of Addiction Memoir

Saoirse Ronan stars in a poignant adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s memoir, chronicling her journey of overcoming addiction and returning to her childhood home in Orkney. The film explores the complexities of Liptrot’s relationship with her family, including her evangelical Christian mother and bipolar father, revealing the challenges she faced both in London and her hometown.

This powerful adaptation offers a raw and honest portrayal of addiction, recovery, and the search for belonging.

27 September

Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: The Sequel

The 2019 film Joker was a critical and commercial success, earning Joaquin Phoenix widespread acclaim for his portrayal of the iconic DC villain. Now, director Todd Phillips is back with a sequel that promises to delve deeper into the chaotic world of Gotham City.

The film will reunite Phoenix as the Joker and introduce Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, his infamous love interest. Fans can expect another dark and twisted exploration of the character’s psychology and the gritty underbelly of Gotham City.

The sequel is highly anticipated, and expectations are high for another cinematic masterpiece from the creative team behind the original film.

4 October

Paddington in Peru

Paddington Returns to Peru in Third Film

The beloved bear, Paddington, is back in his third cinematic adventure. This time, the iconic character returns to his homeland of Peru, much to the delight of fans who have grown attached to his heartwarming adventures.

While the film’s plot remains shrouded in mystery, audiences can expect to see Paddington navigate new challenges and perhaps uncover more about his family history. Will the film finally address the question of his parents? Only time will tell.

As Paddington embarks on this exciting journey, fans can look forward to another heartwarming and entertaining instalment in the beloved series.

8 November

Gladiator II

A New Gladiator Emerges

Are you (still) not entertained?! Twenty-four years after the iconic original, Ridley Scott returns to the world of gladiators with a thrilling sequel. Paul Mescal takes on the role of Lucius, the grandson of Marcus Aurelius, who is thrust into a life of slavery and forced to fight for his survival in the brutal arena of the Colosseum.

Inspired by the legacy of his grandfather, Lucius rises up against his oppressors, delivering powerful performances and captivating audiences with his courage and determination. This highly anticipated sequel promises to deliver the same intensity and spectacle that made the original film a classic.

15 November

Heretic

Hugh Grant Takes on Sinister Role in New Thriller

Hugh Grant, known for his charming romantic roles, continues to defy expectations with his latest performance. In a stark departure from his comedic past, Grant takes on a villainous role in a new thriller from the creators of A Quiet Place.

The film follows two Mormon women who attempt to convert a mysterious and intimidating stranger played by Grant. This unexpected twist showcases Grant’s versatility as an actor and promises a thrilling and suspenseful cinematic experience.

22 November

Babygirl

Nicole Kidman Stars in Erotic Thriller

Nicole Kidman, known for her daring roles, continues to push boundaries in her latest film. The acclaimed actress stars opposite Harris Dickinson in an erotic thriller that explores the complexities of a power dynamic between a CEO and a young intern.

This film echoes the provocative themes of ’90s erotic thrillers like Disclosure. However, it offers a contemporary twist, delving into the nuances of power, desire, and the blurred lines between professional and personal relationships.

Kidman’s performance is sure to captivate audiences, as she delivers a nuanced portrayal of a character grappling with forbidden desires.

20 December

Which of these are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments!