By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) • Published: 12 Sep 2024

Tourist rental licences Photocredit Shutterstock

Careful with tourist rental licences. New rules in force since August 2024.

Undoubtedly one of the most controversial issues of our time, the topic of tourist rentals has pitted various groups against each other, including homeowners’ associations, the regional government, residents, and businesses. Recently, the Valencian government approved a reform to the tourist rental licences. Below, we analyse the key points of this new regulation.

Communities of Owners.

Homeowners’ associations have long been advocating for this change. Going forward, when applying for a tourist rental licence for an apartment located within a community, it will be necessary for the community to have not prohibited or restricted this activity. This can be determined through a community agreement, or restrictions outlined in the association’s statutes. The aim is to resolve what many view as an inherent conflict between the peaceful rest of residents and the lively behaviour of tourists seeking a few days of celebration, often extending into the residential spaces and causing severe inconveniences.

Intervention by Municipal Authorities

A critical component of the tourist rental licence is the urban compatibility certificate issued by municipal authorities, which must be included with the licence application. This certificate, featuring a unique verification code (CSV), confirms that the tourist rental is compatible with the zoning of the property. Moving forward, municipalities will have the authority to impose restrictions. One of the first municipalities to address this issue is Denia, that has put new certificates of compatibility on hold for one year. in an effort to tackle the city’s issues of housing shortages, affordable rentals, and neighbourhood disturbances.

Other Essential Aspects

Cadastral Reference : The cadastral reference is a unique number that identifies a property. All properties holding a tourist rental license that have not previously provided this number must submit it by the end of the year, or their licenses will be revoked.

Civil Liability Insurance : This insurance is required to cover any damages that may occur to guests or third parties during the rental period.

Energy Efficiency Certificate (CEE): This certificate assesses the energy efficiency of the property, indicating how well it performs in terms of energy consumption.

Key Box : The installation of key boxes in public spaces is now prohibited, addressing concerns about security and accessibility.

24-Hour Guest Support : Property owners must provide a 24-hour telephone service to address any issues or concerns guests may have during their stay.

Penalties for violations have been tightened, and new behaviours that can lead to sanctions have been added. These stricter measures aim to ensure compliance with the regulations and address emerging issues related to tourist rentals.

Also, licences must be renewed each 5 years.

