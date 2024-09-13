By Letara Draghia • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 21:33 • 2 minutes read

Julianne Moore, Pedro Almodóvar, and Tilda Swinton. Credit: X.

Pedro Almodóvar, the iconic Spanish filmmaker, has never shied away from sensitive topics. From sexuality to family dynamics, his films often tap into deep emotional currents, sparking discussions about societal norms. His latest film, The Room Next Door, which recently won the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, is no exception.

The Room Next Door’s synopsis

The Room Next Door is Almodóvar’s first English-language film and is adapted from Sigrid Nunez’s 2020 novel What Are You Going Through. The story follows two old friends, Martha (played by Tilda Swinton) and Ingrid (Julianne Moore), who reunite under painful circumstances. Martha has terminal cervical cancer and asks Ingrid to be with her when she takes the pill that will allow her to die on her own terms. While the film is inevitably linked to the debate on euthanasia, its core message seems to be more about how we choose to live, rather than how we die.

Almodóvar, known for his complex characters and humanist storytelling, once again masterfully navigates a challenging subject. As he said at the film’s premiere, “We all have a room next door, a place where we will eventually face ourselves and our lives. My hope is that this film gives people permission to talk about that room, even if it’s a little uncomfortable.”

While The Room Next Door explores deeply personal choices, it inevitably enters the wider debate about euthanasia. In Europe, only a handful of countries (Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg) have legalised euthanasia. Portugal is close to joining that list, awaiting final regulation. In many other EU nations, however, the topic remains prickly, with strong cultural and religious opposition to assisted suicide.

Could ‘The Room Next Door’ inspire legislative change on euthanasia?

Historically, cinema has had the power to change laws or, at the very least, fuel public discourse that eventually leads to legislative progress. Almodóvar himself noted the legal landscape of euthanasia in his native Spain, where it was legalised in 2021. As he said in an interview, “There should be the possibility to have euthanasia all over the world. It should be regulated, and a doctor should be allowed to help his patient.”

Alejandro Amenábar’s The Sea Inside, another Spanish film about euthanasia, pushed the conversation forward in Spain over two decades ago, helping pave the way for today’s laws.

And there are other examples. The 1999 film Rosetta, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, led to legislative changes in Belgium, ensuring that teenage workers received minimum wage. In Chile, A Fantastic Woman helped change gender identity laws.

Almodóvar himself has framed the debate in terms of human rights, not politics. “Saying goodbye to this world cleanly and with dignity is a fundamental right,” he said.

For expatriates across Europe, this film could resonate on multiple levels. Many have left behind the healthcare systems they grew up with and now face the cultural and legal complexities of end-of-life decisions in a foreign land. For those from countries with strict anti-euthanasia laws, the film might open the door to discussions they’ve never had before.

What are your thoughts on euthanasia? Let us know in the comments below.