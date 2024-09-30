By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 23:03 • 1 minute read

America’s Got Talent (AGT) has crowned its latest star, and in a heartwarming twist, the winner is Richard Goodall, a 55-year-old janitor from Indiana. With his powerful rendition of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’, Goodall won the hearts of the audience and judges alike, taking home the grand prize of $1 million (€950,000).

Richard Goodall: From janitor to champion

Goodall’s journey on AGT has been nothing short of inspiring. He began as a humble school janitor, singing in hallways and inspiring the children he worked with. Little did he know that his voice would one day lead him to perform alongside the band Journey during the AGT finale.

Goodall’s rise to fame is even more inspiring given his previous disappointment with The Voice. Despite his vocal talents, he didn’t make it past the audition stage on the show. However, instead of letting this rejection define him, Goodall used it as fuel for his next challenge. After singing during a school graduation ceremony, TikTok was sent into a frenzy over “Indiana’s singing janitor”. Friends and colleagues at the school urged him to try again, this time for America’s Got Talent.

Richard Goodall’s Golden Buzzer moment

During his audition, AGT judge Heidi Klum awarded Goodall the coveted Golden Buzzer, sending him straight to the live shows. Klum later expressed her joy over his win, saying, “I believed in him. I fell in love with him immediately. He just melted my little heart.”

What’s next for Richard Goodall?

Reflecting on his win, Goodall said, “Sky’s the limit. I didn’t have any expectations coming into the auditions… I just give it all and leave it all on the stage,” as reported by Fox News.

As for the future, Goodall remains open to new possibilities but also plans to return to his janitor duties for a while. The million-dollar prize and newfound fame certainly mark the start of a new chapter for him.

