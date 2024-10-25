Pregnancy Robots: Elon Musk’s Bold New Plan

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 25 Oct 2024 • 11:41 • 3 minutes read

Scottsdale, Arizona - Aug. 08 2023: A new Tesla Optimus robot on display at the Tesla showroom at the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall in Phoenix. - Elon’s Baby Bot: Robots to Replace Pregnancy? Credit: Shutterstock.

At the October 10 “We, Robot” conference, speculation ran wild about Tesla’s latest reveal: Optimus, a humanoid robot that could soon be taking over classrooms and even carrying babies. With Elon Musk hinting at a future where robots walk dogs, mow lawns, and now possibly replace pregnancy, conversations around this futuristic tech are heating up. But is this the next big breakthrough, or just another sci-fi fantasy? Read on to find out more about the buzz, the bots, and the bold claims.

Sci-fi fantasy might be closer than you think. At the Tesla showcase, Musk rolled out robots that could “walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries” so, a baby-carrying version can’t be far behind, right? But is it a stroke of genius, or a disaster waiting to happen?

These bots don’t come cheap- “probably 20 to 30 thousand dollars,” Musk reckons – more affordable than a car, but pricier than a pram. For that sort of cash, you could get yourself a high-tech midwife with bells and whistles.

Picture this: your child is down with a nasty cold, but instead of missing out, you send in the family robot to sit in class, charm the teachers, and even play with his mates during break time. Sounds bonkers, doesn’t it? But as AI and tech races ahead, could this be the new normal? Imagine your poorly child watching all the school action unfold live from the comfort of the sofa at home! A virtual school trip, without leaving the living room! Surely this can be extended to adults at work as well. Yes! No more missed meetings because of that pesky flu. Soon, you’ll be able to enjoy work and soak up the atmosphere from the comfort of your own home while you sniffle and snot all over your screen.

Elon Musk’s mind-bending baby-bot: A feminist utopia?

Elon’s at it again, folks, and he’s cranked up the “robotic assistance” dial to 11!

At his recent “We, Robot” event on October 10, the man himself dropped some jaw-dropping hints about his humanoid robots, quipping, “All the same technology we use for the cars applies… It’s just a robot with arms and legs instead of a robot with wheels… you could have your own personal R2-D2… C-3PO.” But it’s not just about fetching your food shop anymore, oh no, it’s about carrying future generations.

Rumour has it, that the Tesla chief is cooking up a brand-new bot that could carry your baby for nine whole months. Yes, you heard it right –carry your baby! That means, no more burdens, no more inconvenient children interfering with our careers, or our lives! Yay….

Children are great and all that, but why should Mother Nature stop us from going out and pursuing our careers, is it serious? “Mother” nature? More like patriarchy… you go girl, boy, human…

Thanks, Elon. We needed this.

The end of dangerous pregnancies?

On a more serious note, for mums worried about the dangers of childbirth, this could be a game-changer. Musk’s baby-carrying bot might just slash pregnancy complications and tragic losses, especially in places where top-notch medical care isn’t always available. There is definitely an argument to be had here.

Talking about the new Optimus project, Musk was all smiles, boasting, “It can do anything you want… it can be a teacher, babysit your kids… serve drinks.”

Who needs nappies when you’ve got a robot?

From a neutral perspective, some caring righteous empathetic new-age souls hail it as the next big breakthrough in fertility and childbearing, but plenty of nasty dinosaur sceptics are raising an eyebrow. Will this spell the beginning of the end of natural parenting as we know it? Will children grown inside and brought up by robots be as good as they sound? And what about the growing divide between those who can splash the cash on a bot and those who can’t? Will the poor be left taking care of their babies like plebs while the rich can enjoy the perfect life without the incessant noise of children? Critics are already warning that this could widen the gap between rich and poor.

So, what do you think? Would you hand over the bump to a bot, or is this leap in tech a step too far? Could robots replacing parents be the next big trend- or is it more like a sci-fi nightmare come true?

AI Revolution or robot madness?

Elon’s never been one to play it safe. As the debate heats up, the world waits to see if this baby bot will actually roll out into reality. Would you trust a robot with your little one’s life, or is this one futuristic idea best left on the drawing board?

Let us know your thoughts.

Is this the high-tech future you’ve been dreaming of, or is Elon Musk pushing the robot revolution a step too far?

Stay tuned for more news.

Find interesting news stories about Spain.