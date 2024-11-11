Frigiliana reigns as Málaga’s most beautiful village

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 11 Nov 2024
FRIGILIANA has once again been named the most beautiful village in Málaga, according to a recent study by Musement, and locals couldn’t be prouder.
This beautiful white-washed village, home to nearly 20,000 residents, consistently steals the spotlight in online polls and social media discussions about Spain’s pretty towns and villages.
Despite some debate about its steep hills, Frigiliana’s appeal is undeniable. Located at the foot of the Sierra de Almijara, it offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the stunning mountains that frame it. With its rich history and well-preserved Moorish architecture, it’s no wonder this village continues to dazzle both visitors and residents.
The heart of Frigiliana lies in its Moorish-Mudéjar quarter, featuring narrow, winding streets filled with whitewashed homes decorated with colourful doors. The village’s famous flower pots bring a splash of colour to this quaint landscape. Time and again, Frigiliana proves it’s more than just a pretty face; it’s a place where tradition and beauty come together, solidifying its status as a must-visit destination in Málaga.
