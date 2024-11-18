By John Smith • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 18:23 • 2 minutes read

Like the Scouts motto, Finland says “Be Prepared” Credit: Ministry of the Interior

The Finnish Ministry of the Interior has issued a new guide in Finnish, Swedish and English advising people of what they should keep at home at all times in the event of a national crisis.

Finnish Government wants to ensure that Finns are prepared for any internal emergency

Such a crisis could include the pandemic, extreme weather. cybersecurity events, wildfires, payment system disruptions, acts of terrorism, water outages, indeed anything that affects a large percentage of the population.

They have gone to some trouble to involve different organisations within Finland such as the Health Authority, Charities, Ministries and even the National Bank in order to ensure that no-one is caught short should a major problem occur.

Only available online with summary downloadable as PDF in Finnish, Swedish and English

There is one small drawback in as much as you have to know about the guide and have access to the internet as it was considered too expensive to print the guide on paper and then deliver it, so you have to go online to discover it and there is also a summary in PDF version which can be downloaded.

At least the online version can be easily and cheaply updated which is another advantage of having an online version only.

According to a population survey conducted by the Ministry of the Interior in September, 58 per cent of Finns have acquired home emergency supplies for crisis situations, i.e. food, money and supplies. Correspondingly, around 40 per cent of citizens have not acquired enough home emergency supplies and do not necessarily trust their skills in crisis situations.

Around half of young people and urban residents have ensured that they are adequately prepared, while those living in rural areas are clearly better prepared (74 per cent). Women have acquired better home emergency supplies than men.

“Preparedness is a civic skill in the current global situation. Knowing what to do in case of an incident is a good foundation for society’s resilience. This prepares people better to help those close to them. The authorities can then focus on their tasks that involve resolving the situation and helping those who need it most,” says Kimmo Kohvakka, Director General for Rescue Services at the Ministry of the Interior.

New document not meant to alarm people but to give advice in the event of sudden unexpected events

The ministry has emphasised that the guide’s publication was not meant to alarm people about potential dangers, but rather an effort to help households prepare for various extraordinary circumstances.