Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By John Smith •
Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 18:23
• 2 minutes read
Like the Scouts motto, Finland says “Be Prepared”
Credit: Ministry of the Interior
The Finnish Ministry of the Interior has issued a new guide in Finnish, Swedish and English advising people of what they should keep at home at all times in the event of a national crisis.
Such a crisis could include the pandemic, extreme weather. cybersecurity events, wildfires, payment system disruptions, acts of terrorism, water outages, indeed anything that affects a large percentage of the population.
They have gone to some trouble to involve different organisations within Finland such as the Health Authority, Charities, Ministries and even the National Bank in order to ensure that no-one is caught short should a major problem occur.
There is one small drawback in as much as you have to know about the guide and have access to the internet as it was considered too expensive to print the guide on paper and then deliver it, so you have to go online to discover it and there is also a summary in PDF version which can be downloaded.
At least the online version can be easily and cheaply updated which is another advantage of having an online version only.
According to a population survey conducted by the Ministry of the Interior in September, 58 per cent of Finns have acquired home emergency supplies for crisis situations, i.e. food, money and supplies. Correspondingly, around 40 per cent of citizens have not acquired enough home emergency supplies and do not necessarily trust their skills in crisis situations.
Around half of young people and urban residents have ensured that they are adequately prepared, while those living in rural areas are clearly better prepared (74 per cent). Women have acquired better home emergency supplies than men.
“Preparedness is a civic skill in the current global situation. Knowing what to do in case of an incident is a good foundation for society’s resilience. This prepares people better to help those close to them. The authorities can then focus on their tasks that involve resolving the situation and helping those who need it most,” says Kimmo Kohvakka, Director General for Rescue Services at the Ministry of the Interior.
The ministry has emphasised that the guide’s publication was not meant to alarm people about potential dangers, but rather an effort to help households prepare for various extraordinary circumstances.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.