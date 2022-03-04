By Chris King • 04 March 2022 • 2:48

Blast '10 times larger than Chernobyl' could occur at blazing Ukrainian nuclear facility. image: google maps

Ukrainian nuclear facility is on fire and could cause a blast ’10 times larger than Chernobyl’ in Europe’s largest plant



For the last few hours, Russian and Ukrainian forces have reportedly been battling each other at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It has been reported that during the fighting, one of the power units of the facility has been hit, and is on fire, which could have a disastrous result in the case of a nuclear meltdown.

“The occupiers hit the first power unit of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, the fire continues. It is currently impossible to eliminate the fire, and the consequences of the shelling due to heavy fire from the enemy”, a local TV station posted on Twitter.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, begging the Russians to stop the bombardment, tweeted only a few minutes later, “Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broken out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl!”

Urging, “Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!”.

This huge nuclear facility is located in Southeastern Ukraine, near the city of Enerhodar, on the banks of the Kakhovka Reservoir on the Dnieper river, and is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, and among the top 10 largest in the world, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

