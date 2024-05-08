Women acrobats perform in Teulada-Moraira

By Anna Akopyan •
Faula Cia performing
Being born, growing, caged and breaking out; the unique acrobatic performance by FAÜLA Cia explores the path from girlhood into adulthood, staged by an innovative female duo.
On May 12, at 7pm, Teulada-Moraira´s auditorium will host the talents of the FAÜLA Cia duo, taking the audience on a journey towards female empowerment.
“Two in Suspense” explores the complicated path from girlhood to womanhood, reflected through dance, clowning and physical theatre.
Playing with the “cage”, the performers skilfully swift past descending ropes, hanging in the air like magicians, reflecting their search for freedom.
Adapted for all audiences, the show is at times humorous and at times deeply poignant; with different layers for each viewer. Explore the feelings of freedom through movement and rhythm with a free admission.
