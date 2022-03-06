American Express suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 22:00

American Express announces it is to suspend all operations in Russia and Belarus



American Express has today, Sunday, March 6, announced that it suspending all of its operations in Russia and Belarus, in light of the invasion of Ukraine. In a statement, the company informed that any card issued globally by American Express will no longer function at ATM’s, or online.

The company had already ceased dealing with any Russian banks that had been hit with sanctions, but now, any cards issued by banks in Russia will also no longer work outside the country, stated AmEx.

This action comes hot on yesterday’s decision by Mastercard, Visa, and Paypal to suspend all their operations. Dan Schulman, the Paypal boss said that the company “stands with the international community in condemning Russia’s violent military aggression in Ukraine”.

Another move came from TikTok, who said that in response to the Russian government passing new legislation on social media platforms, and the reporting of news, users in Russia will no longer be able to post videos.

In a statement posted on Twitter, TikTok said, “In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend live streaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law”.

The list of companies refusing to do business in Russia and Belarus is growing daily. Already, big names including Apple, Microsoft, Puma, and Ikea have pulled out, while the release of new movies in those countries has been suspended by Hollywood studios.

