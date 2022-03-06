By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 4:21

Network of fictitious waste disposal companies dismantled by Guardia Civil. image: guardia civil

The Guardia Civil dismantles a network of fictitious waste disposal companies

The Guardia Civil has placed three individuals under investigation for illegally storing up to 700,000 kilos of waste. They stand accused of committing crimes against natural resources and the environment, forgery and fraud.

Seprona launched its investigation after it detected the arrival of large lorries loaded with waste being stored on several plots of land, and in a warehouse located in the Leon town of Igueña . These actions did not comply with the requirements established for this purpose, and lacked the relevant authorizations.

In collaboration with Environmental Protection Inspectors of the Territorial Delegation of the Junta de Castilla y Leon, the police discovered the storage of more than 300,000 kilograms of plastic waste, circuits, processors, foams, and pieces of other waste of different sizes.

Two of those investigated were listed as having relevant positions in up to 12 companies related to waste recycling. They had registered offices in Madrid , Toledo, Zaragoza, Valencia , Santander, and Ciudad Real.

Upon inspection at their supposed location, the companies turned out to be fictitious. Two of the people under investigation had informed the municipal authorities of different provinces of their attempt to build a waste management plant, as well as the creation of jobs.

To convince them, they showed a false project for the construction of the recycling plant. With that consent, and waiting to pass the appropriate procedures for the construction of the alleged company, they illegally stored large bags of waste, which they abandoned in at least three locations, with a total estimate of 700,000 kilograms.

A third person under investigation is the manager of a company dedicated to the recycling, transformation, and revaluation of waste in Barcelona, ​​who disposed of waste irregularly.

He transported and delivered the waste bags to the other investigated persons, passing them off as by-products, and attributing to them a value that they lacked, thus avoiding having to manage the waste, and saving a significant amount of money.

Different SEPRONA units of the provinces took part in the inspections in which the registered offices of the investigated companies were located, especially those of Barcelona, ​​​​Ciudad Real, and Zaragoza, where they counted illegal storage of 400,000 kilograms of waste, as reported by larazon.es .

Tres personas investigadas por el almacenamiento ilegal de 700 toneladas de residuos a través de falsas empresas. Se les atribuye la comisión de los supuestos delitos contra los recursos naturales y el medio ambiente, falsedad y estafa.https://t.co/64vW66yrLV pic.twitter.com/JfxwO8FmcD — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) March 5, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram .