By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 17:53

President Pedro Sanchez says masks will 'soon' be abolished indoors. image: [email protected]

Mandatory masks will ‘soon’ be abolished indoors says President Pedro Sanchez



Pedro Sanchez, President of the Government of Spain, announced today that the mandatory use of masks inside buildings will ‘soon’ be abolished. He made this reference during his speech before the Federal Committee of the PSOE.

This extraordinary meeting had been called at the Ferraz headquarters to address the situation created by Russia’s war against Ukraine. Mr Sanchez was seeking the support of his party in the face of the measures adopted, and those that must be adopted in the future.

The head of the Executive highlighted the formidable response of citizens to the pandemic, reaching ‘extraordinarily high’ vaccination figures, and with the lowest reported cumulative incidence in Europe.

While announcing that ‘soon’ it will be possible to remove masks indoors, of course, he pointed out that this will only happen when the Ministry of Health allows it, after meeting with the Autonomous Communities in the Interterritorial Council of Health.

A meeting of the National Health System is scheduled for next Thursday, March 10 in Zaragoza, where the new covid surveillance system will be discussed, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

