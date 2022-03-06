Tragedy as blaze leaves one dead and one injured in Spain

By Alex Glenn • 06 March 2022 • 8:29

Credit: Junta de Andalucia

Tragedy as house blaze leaves one dead and one injured in Spain’s Sevilla.

Tragedy struck on Sunday morning, March 6, in Sevilla’s La Campana. According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia one man died during the blaze and a woman was injured.

The emergency services received the first call alerting them to the fire at 3am. Further calls followed from neighbours who said that a two-storey house located in Granada street was on fire.

Neighbours said that at least two people were trapped inside the building.

The coordinating centre quickly alerted the Provincial Council Fire Brigade, which mobilised the Lora del Rio and Fuentes de Andalucia fire stations. The Guardia Civil along with the Local Police also swung into action. Ambulances were sent from the 061 Health Emergency Centre.

According to the Junta de Andalucia: “When the emergency services arrived on the scene they were only able to confirm the death of the victim, a man of whom no further details have been released.

“A 49-year-old woman was injured in the fire. She was treated and taken by the medical services to Macarena Hospital.”

Sources from the Fire Brigade have revealed that the entirety of the house had been affected by the blaze. At the moment though the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Investigations will continue.

