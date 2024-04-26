New Orleans jazz icons come to Moraira

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 20:56

Bourbon Street Stompers band Credit: Bourbon Street Stompers, Facebook

The classic and enduringly popular jazz band, Bourbon Street Stompers will perform the best New Orleans jazz in Teulada-Moraira.

Concerts Costa Blanca collaborated with Teulada-Moraira Lions Club to welcome back the prestigious jazz and swing band for another spectacular performance. Concerts Costa Blanca association has spent years bringing extraordinary artists to Costa Blanca and collaborating with music establishments across the globe.

This year, the association collaborated with Teulada-Moraira Lions Club; the largest fundraising organisation serving the local community. The Lions Club has been making impactful donations to hospitals, refugee and care homes and continues to assist those in need in Costa Blanca.

In shared efforts, the two organisations arranged the concert of the Bourbon Street Stompers; a German-based internationally popular jazz band with almost 30 years of experience in playing everything from classic swing to hot jazz.

The Auditori Teulada-Moraira welcomes Gunnar Sachs (trumpet), Helge Sachs (trumpet and clarinet), Axel Stephan (percussion), Carsten Bernoth (piano), Olaf Kalytta (trombone), Michael Reiss (cello), Rene Richter (banjo) and Betty Berent (vocals).

May 9 at 7.30pm at Auditori Teulada Moraira.

Tickets for €20 per person can be purchased at The Lions Den near Pepe la Sal at the fish roundabout in Moraira, Monday to Saturday, 10am–1.30pm or at the Auditori Teulada-Moraira on the night of the performance.