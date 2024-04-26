New Orleans jazz icons come to Moraira

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 20:56
Bourbon Street Stompers band
Credit: Bourbon Street Stompers, Facebook
The classic and enduringly popular jazz band, Bourbon Street Stompers will perform the best New Orleans jazz in Teulada-Moraira.
Concerts Costa Blanca collaborated with Teulada-Moraira Lions Club to welcome back the prestigious jazz and swing band for another spectacular performance. Concerts Costa Blanca association has spent years bringing extraordinary artists to Costa Blanca and collaborating with music establishments across the globe.
This year, the association collaborated with Teulada-Moraira Lions Club; the largest fundraising organisation serving the local community. The Lions Club has been making impactful donations to hospitals, refugee and care homes and continues to assist those in need in Costa Blanca.
In shared efforts, the two organisations arranged the concert of the Bourbon Street Stompers; a German-based internationally popular jazz band with almost 30 years of experience in playing everything from classic swing to hot jazz.
The Auditori Teulada-Moraira welcomes Gunnar Sachs (trumpet), Helge Sachs (trumpet and clarinet), Axel Stephan (percussion), Carsten Bernoth (piano), Olaf Kalytta (trombone), Michael Reiss (cello), Rene Richter (banjo) and Betty Berent (vocals).
May 9 at 7.30pm at Auditori Teulada Moraira.
Tickets for €20 per person can be purchased at The Lions Den near Pepe la Sal at the fish roundabout in Moraira, Monday to Saturday, 10am–1.30pm or at the Auditori Teulada-Moraira on the night of the performance.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.