The Tapas Route of Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 19:03

Bodega Casa Benjamin Credit: Bodega Casa Benjamin, Facebook

More than 70 restaurants in the Marina Alta are presenting their finest tapas for the Tapas d´Aci programme until May 12.

From Costa Blanca, Denia, Javea and Calpe participate by exhibiting the local delicacies with a traditional Mediterranean touch. The immersive tapas route began on April 26, organised by the Valencian Community Tourism and Conhostur, highlighting the best cuisine of the region.

Known as the City of Gastronomy, Denia has five restaurants participating; the Bodega del Puerto with brioche de blanquet de la Marina, Bodega Casa Benjamin with coca de Forat in Mig Benjamin, Tasca la Carmen with candied artichoke, Dexcaro y Ossadio with smoked artichoke and piparras and John G.V. with a seafood mix.

Two of Javea´s restaurants offer a banana crunch with prawn at Temblor and brioche of Sepia noodles at Restaurante Club de Golf. In Calpe, a delicious white prawn croquette is presented by the Restaurante Baydal.

The winning restaurants will take part in the international gastronomic programme alongside Michelin Star chefs, next June in Warsaw and the best tapa from each province will represent the Valencian Community in the III National Tapas Contest organized by Hosteleria España in Madrid.