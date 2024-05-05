New International School Set to Open in Palma

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 05 May 2024
An International education in Palma
Credit: Max Fischer
The Raoul Wallenberg International School (RWIS) is preparing to open its doors to new students in Palma, in September 2024.
Pupils of diverse nationalities and backgrounds will follow a curriculum aligned with the National Curriculum for England and Wales, incorporating local languages, history, and culture.
Renovations are progressing according to schedule. With classrooms taking shape and exterior work underway, the school is on track to achieve 90% completion by mid-May, well ahead of the academic year’s commencement on September 9.
Parents in Mallorca currently have an excellent choice of local and international schools including The Baleares International School, Queens College, Green Valley School, Colegio Madre Alberta and Colegio La Salle.
Families who need to relocate frequently due to professional commitments find that an international education allows students to transfer their studies from country to country more easily. Those who have made Spain their home long-term are more likely to immerse their child in a Spanish education.
Many education providers in Mallorca offer tours and taster days to allow families to experience school life before committing. Contact the Admissions Department of your chosen school to find out more.
