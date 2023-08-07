By Jo Pugh • 07 August 2023 • 13:33

THE Gynaecology and Obstetrics Service of Denia Hospital has launched a study, together with the University of Alicante on the benefits of the Mediterranean diet on fertility.

The project, called ROMA , studies how the Mediterranean Diet and lifestyle influence reproductive health, both in women and men.

According to Dr. Verónica Serrano de la Cruz, gynaecologist at Denia Hospital and one of the researchers in this project, “lifestyle is a determinant of general health, but it is also for reproductive health, since it is included in the scientific literature that positively influences ovarian reserve, semen quality, the results of Assisted Reproduction Techniques and perinatal results.

Our goal is to obtain scientific evidence to prove it.”

At the moment, the 250 patients from the sterility clinic of the Denia health department who are participating in the research are undergoing exhaustive research on their reproductive history and tests to assess the ovarian reserve and seminal quality.

They are measuring different variables, such as weight, height, fat mass, muscle mass, visceral fat and waist-hip ratio, as well as other parameters related to cardiovascular risk such as blood pressure.

In addition, patients have to complete online questionnaires on eating habits, lifestyles and psychological health, prior to the next visit with the sterility service.

Once all the tests are completed, the participants receive a detailed report on their nutritional and psychological health, after being evaluated by health professionals.

Proven benefits of the Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean Diet is characterised by being rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, whole grains and olive oil, and moderate in the consumption of fish, poultry, dairy products and eggs. In addition, it is known for being low in red meat and refined sugars.

This unique combination of foods provides a wide range of essential nutrients, which have protective effects on the heart, prevent chronic diseases and have a positive impact on mental health.

Dr. Serrano de la Cruz said “we also have to demonstrate its benefits on fertility, so that we have sufficient scientific evidence to recommend to our patients and their partners they should follow a healthy lifestyle, based on the Mediterranean diet to get pregnant and produce a healthy newborn”.

The initiative of Denia Hospital has also been joined by the Elche General Hospital, the IMED Levante Hospital and the Marina Alta Assisted Reproduction Institute, IREMA.