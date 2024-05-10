Ricky Martin returns!

By Shannon Salvatore •
Fans rejoice as the legendary Puerto Rican pop star returns to Spain in 2024 for his latest tour.
Ricky Martin ended his tour in Marbella in 2023 and received a barrage of prayers to return, but the future looked bleak for them due to health problems and marital problems. The announcement of the return came on Thursday May 9 from the promoter’s Instagram accounts such as 6 Pasos, L.A. Rock Entertainment and ProActiv Entertainment at around noon.
Fans speculated whether this would come to pass or not after going through the divorce with Syrian-Swedish painter Jwan Yosef in 2023, as well as cancelling shows due to health issues last year.
The Latin King of Pop will be kicking off his tour in Sevilla for the Iconica Santalucia Festival among other big artists on July 3, and continuing through other cities such as Murcia, Granada, Cadiz, Madrid, Valencia and then will say ”adios” in Mallorca on July 28.
Overall, it’s an exciting musical journey for fans across Spain, and they can secure their tickets through El Corte Inglés, Ticketmaster, and entradas.com.
